Zerodha’s Rainmatter, Udaan co-founder invest in BeyondIRR

B2B Wealthtech platform BeyondIRR has raised seed funding from Zerodha’s Rainmatter and Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of Udaan.

Parag Kasliwal, Deepesh Bhargava, Anupreet Choudhary and Hemant Jain founded BeyondIRR, a B2B wealth-tech business to assist Wealth RMs, Wealth Managers, Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs), RIAs and MFDs in delivering a better advisory experience to their clients.

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha & Rainmatter said, “We are happy to partner with BeyondIRR team as they aim to solve the challenges that advisors and relationship managers face today. BeyondIRR aims to empower investment specialists to deliver timely insights on clients’ portfolios as well as offer suitable products. BeyondIRR is building the go-to platform for investment specialists.”

Udaan co-founder, Sujeet Kumar said, “BeyondIRR, investment specialists would be able to grow their wealth business multi-fold as they can run their business more efficiently. With BeyondIRR’s offering they can get access to all the complex pieces of the investment world at one single place which would help them stay ahead in the highly competitive wealth management space.”

BeyondIRR plans to use the funds to expand its team and build a robust tech platform. Parag Kasliwal, Co-founder and CEO at BeyondIRR, said, “We are thrilled to have garnered the support that we needed to build BeyondIRR from Rainmatter and Sujeet. Our tech-enabled and insight driven platform would enable investment specialists to have engaging conversations with their clients on markets, investment products and client portfolios. Our investment intelligence platform would help them prepare for client meetings with actionable insights and would empower them to deliver high quality portfolio proposal and review presentations instantly.”