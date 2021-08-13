Zeta’s Bhavin Turakhia participates in Unacademy Series H round

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Dragoneer Investment Group, and serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia have together invested $10 million in Unacademy’s $440-million Series H round. This investment was a mix of primary and secondary transactions, according to a company statement.
Bhavin Turakhia has been on the board of Unacademy since 2017. Turakhia is also the founder of non-profit coding platform CodeChef, which was acquired by Unacademy last year. He has founded multiple other companies including Directi in 1998. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Radix, an internet domain registry; Zeta, a banking products tech company, and Flock, a messaging and collaboration tool.
Further, Dragoneer Investment Group is an existing investor in Unacademy, which had first invested in the edtech company in November 2020. Last week, Unacademy announced its $440 million funding round led by Temasek. Other venture capital firms like General Atlantic, Mirae Asset, Tiger Global, Softbank Vision Fund along with Aroa Ventures, the family office of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, and Deepinder Goyal, co-founder, and CEO of Zomato also participated in this round.
Unacademy is currently valued at $3.44 billion, which is a 70 per cent surge from its valuation during the previous fund raise in January, when existing investors doubled down on their investments through a secondary transaction.
Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy has a growing network of over 50,000 registered educators and over 62 million learners. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel and CodeChef.
