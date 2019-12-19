Zimmber founder launches MSMEx, a micro advisory platform for MSMEs

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
Serial entrepreneur and Angel Investor, Amit Kumar has launched MSMEx (www.msmex.in), a micro advisory platform targeted at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
The platform, which has been operational in beta mode for the last three months, has already acquired 1,500 registered users and has conducted over 500 advisory calls for 300 small businesses across India.
MSMEx will offer business growth-related micro advisory services via live audio and video interactions and video tutorials, offered by independent business professionals.
It has 40 experts with more than twenty years of industry experience and many who have had previous stints at global consultancy firms, digital agencies, or held transformation roles at leading global corporations.
“On the one hand there are around 50,000 start-ups in India which attract Venture Capital and Mentors because of the founders’ educational pedigree, disruptive mindsets, risk-taking abilities etc., and on the other hand, there are over 6.3 crore MSMEs in the country, like a hardware shop owner and a poultry farmer owner, for example. Historically, less than 0.5 per cent of these micro businesses have scaled to small or medium enterprise category, compared to an average of 45 per cent in developed countries,” said founder and CEO of MSMEx, Amit Kumar.
“With MSMEx, our goal is to bring world-class business management support in a micro advisory format to MSMEs at highly-affordable price points, so they can scale to their full potential faster with qualified guidance, expert mentoring and hand-holding,” he added.
MSMEx.in offers business advisory and consulting services for all key organisational functions, including sales and business development, marketing, operations, information technology, organisational development, strategy, export, digital marketing among others.
It charges Rs 2,000 for a 30-minute telephone/video call, and offers free video tutorials on topics like digital marketing, lean manufacturing, deal advisory, in English and Hindi, and will add more languages in the next few months.
Kumar’s previous venture, home services platform Zimmber competed with UrbanClap and HouseJoy before it was acquired by Quikr in May 2017. Following the acquisition, Amit had joined Quikr as the Vice President and Business Head.
“We will forge partnerships with industry associations and government bodies to extend our reach to more MSMEs. In the first 12 months we are targeting to serve 2,000 MSMEs. Interestingly, some of the MSMEs who are registered on the platform have become my Angel Investors,” added Kumar, who started his career as a nuclear scientist with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.
