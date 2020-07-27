Zoho ties up with Nasscom-backed donation initiative to offer custom software solutions to NGOs

Zoho has signed up as a partner for the BigTech Donations Program, a technology donation and assistance initiative run by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) Foundation — in association with TechSoup Global — to aid non-profit organisations in India.

As part of the alliance, Zoho is launching its ‘Zoho Creator for Nonprofits’, a budget-friendly programme that provides eligible non-profits, NGOs and trusts in India access to Zoho Creator, a low-code development platform that allows non-programmers to create custom software solutions at an exclusive price.

The programme also includes access to a range of pre-built applications that cater to non-profits’ essential business functions like volunteer management, fundraiser planning. Through this initiative, Zoho hopes to equip non-profit businesses with the necessary technology tools to deliver a connected digital experience for their stakeholders, said a press release.

Zoho Creator for Nonprofits’ is an app development platform that allows non-programmers to build enterprise-grade applications with minimal coding. It has a set of pre-built applications tailor-made to address non-profits’ business needs such as donor management, volunteer portal, and event management.

There is access to Zoho Creator’s App Deck that comprises a wide array of ready-to-install, customisable applications for other common functions such as marketing, logistics, finance, administration, and client service.

There are contextual integrations with third-party services like PayPal, QuickBooks, Zoho CRM, G Suite and Zapier, the release said.