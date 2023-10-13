Zomato Limited reported that the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum (II) Jodhpur has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh on the company for a violation under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. consumer forum’s order was related to a complaint about incorrect food delivery where non-vegetarian items were allegedly delivered instead of vegetarian items.

Additionally, the District Commission has awarded ₹5,000 as the cost of litigation. Both Zomato and McDonald’s are jointly and severally responsible for bearing these costs.

Zomato is currently in the process of appealing this order and believes it has a strong case on merit, as it asserts that its role is that of a facilitator in food sales, with restaurant partners bearing responsibility for service quality and order accuracy, per a statement by the company.

The shares were up by 1 per cent to ₹110.90 at 1.38 pm on the BSE.