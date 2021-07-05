Zomato IPO: Info Edge halves offer for sale size

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Info Edge, Zomato’s largest shareholder, has halved its offer for sale (OFS) size in the latter’s IPO to ₹375 crore, from ₹750 crore as planned earlier.
Info Edge in an exchange filing on July 4 said, “The revised OFS by the company would comprise of such number of equity shares held by the company in Zomato, as would aggregate up to ₹3,750 million, the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the red herring prospectus and the prospectus filed in relation to the offer, and in other offer related documents and agreements.”
Also read: Zomato revenue up at ₹2,604 crore in FY20
Sanjeev Bikhchandani-led Info Edge is the largest shareholder in food-tech company with an 18.55 percent stake.
According to reports, Security Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has approved Zomato’s IPO offer. It is likely to hit the markets later in July. Zomato plans to raise over ₹8,000 crore. The company plans to use ₹5,625 crore of the net proceeds along with the pre-IPO funding towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives.
Earlier last week, Zomato had also approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a stake in e-grocer Grofers.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...