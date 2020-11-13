Zomato raises $195 m in funding from 6 investors

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Info Edge on Friday said its investee company Zomato has raised $195 million (about ₹1,455.4 crore) in funding from six investors including Luxor, Kora and Steadview, valuing the online food ordering platform at $3.6 billion.
“Zomato Pvt Ltd has closed a primary fund-raise of $195 million from six different investors...The transactions valued Zomato at a post-money valuation of $3.6 billion,” Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.
Upon closing of the fund raise, Info Edge’s shareholding in Zomato shall stand reduced to about 20.8 per cent on fully converted and diluted basis, it added. Comments from Zomato could not be elicited immediately.
Of the $195 million, $60 million was raised from Luxor Capital Group LP, through its different investment vehicles. $50 million came from Kora Management LP , through its investment vehicle Kora Investments I LLC and/or any of its affiliates, the filing said.
Mirae Asset , through its investment vehicle Mirae Asset — Naver Asia Growth Investment Pte Ltd and/or any of its affiliates, invested $40 million, it added.
Steadview Capital and Bow Wave Capital Management LP each invested $20 million, while $5 million came from Baillie Gifford & Co, through its investment vehicle Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Plc and/or any of its affiliates, the filing said. In September, Info Edge had informed the stock exchanges about Zomato raising $160 million (about ₹1,173 crore) in funding from Tiger Global and Temasek Holdings subsidiary MacRitchie Investments, valuing the online food ordering platform at $3.3 billion.
