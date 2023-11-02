Zydus Lifesciences and Guardant Health have agreed to jointly promote the Guardant360 portfolio of liquid and tissue biopsy tests across India and Nepal.

The tests to be promoted include the Guardant360 and Guardant360 TissueNext tests for genomic profiling and the Guardant360 Response test for monitoring response to treatment, Zydus said, announcing the co-marketing agreement. The development comes just days after Zydus had announced an India-centric co-marketing agreement involving Sun Pharma – where the latter was to market Zydus’ drug for chronic kidney disease.

The collaboration also reflects a recent trend of drugmakers (Lupin, Cipla, and Sun Pharma) getting involved with diagnostics, in some way.

The Zydus-Guardant joint promotion would help advance precision medicine and improve patient outcomes in the region, the note said. “By combining resources and expertise, both organisations aim to empower oncologists with the necessary tools to help inform treatment decisions for patients with advanced cancer,” it added.

“Cancer is a major public health problem in India and Nepal, with one out of nine Indians likely to develop cancer in his or her lifetime and more than 20,000 people in Nepal diagnosed with cancer every year,” said Simranjit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health (Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

For doctors treating patients with advanced cancer, the Guardant360 portfolio of tests provides a tumour genomic view at every step of the treatment journey, offering insights to help them start patients on the optimal treatment, based on their tumour genomic profile, and to monitor response to that treatment, the note said.

Giving details on the products, the note said, Guardant360 is a minimally invasive liquid biopsy test that provides comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) of all solid tumours by analysing circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) from a simple blood draw. Guardant360 TissueNext provides CGP results from a tumour tissue biopsy to give doctors actionable information when tissue testing is appropriate. Guardant360 Response is a monitoring test that allows oncologists to track a patient’s treatment response over time.

Guardant Health AMEA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company focused on addressing cancer through its proprietary tests, data sets, and advanced analytics.