Zydus Wellness Q2 standalone loss narrows to Rs 2 cr

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Personal care player Zydus Wellness Ltd narrowed its standalone net loss at Rs 2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 versus Rs 22 crore registered in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 52 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 23 crore in the same quarter last year.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 21 crore for the quarter, as against a net loss of Rs 105 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 384 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 342 crore in the same quarter last year.
Consolidated EBIDTA increased by 12.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs. 30.5 crore.
"The growth drivers of E-commerce and international business contributed to approximately 7 per cent and 5 per cent of the total net sales and triple digit and high double digit growth respectively on a y-o-y basis," the company informed in a statement.
On Thursday, Zydus Wellness shares lost 2.74 per cent to end at Rs 2,105.45 on BSE.
