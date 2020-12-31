The subdued rise of blockchain in India

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Blockchain technology is still in its nascent form in India. For a lot of industries in the country, it is still a concept that is yet to be understood.
As per a report released by Nasscom last year, titled ‘NASSCOM Avasant India Blockchain Report 2019’, majority of the mid- and large-service providers have less than 5 per cent of blockchain projects in India, which is low when compared to their projects in other geographies such as North America and Europe. Even among blockchain start-ups, while venture capital investments worldwide were as high as $5.6 billion, India was able to attract only 0.2 per cent of them. Furthermore, India accounted only for about 2 per cent of all the blockchain start-ups, globally.
“The lack of knowledge and understanding are the primary challenges in the adoption and growth of blockchain technology. There are also misconceptions that blockchain will be replacing the current systems. However, the truth is that it gets integrated in the existing systems and takes them to the next level of efficiency,” said Kumar Gaurav, Founder and CEO, Cashaa, commenting on aspects that are hampering the growth of blockchain technology in the country.
Blockchains are essentially digitised blocks of information connected in a network. Each member in the network will get a copy of the entire set of transactions stored in the blockchain. This way, even if one or several systems in the network fail, the original records stored in the system will remain intact. Thereby, the technology is transparent, prevents data loss and ensures a high degree of security in its operations.
Normally, blockchain technology is linked to cryptocurrency, but it can be used to bring tremendous value to several industries such as banking and finance, healthcare, supply chain or real estate.
In India, blockchain solutions have found the most takers in banking, financial services and insurance industry. But the public sector has also been actively using this technology for use cases such as land title registry, vehicle lifecycle management, farm insurance and electronic health record management.
PwC’s Time for trust, a report on blockchain released in October this year, estimated that in 2030, blockchain could boost global GDP by $1.76 trillion.
The PwC report also stated that blockchain solutions that provide provenance and traceability – that help firms verify the source of goods and track their movement in supply chains – will have the highest impact ($41 billion) in India, in 2030. This is followed by solutions for securitisation and payments (at $13.2 billion) and applications that can protect one’s identity, certificates, documents and credentials stored online and prevent identity theft (at $5 billion).
Data from the report showed that blockchain’s overall contribution to the Indian economy is projected to surge to $62.2 billion in 2030. But this number is less than one-sixth of what it will be in the US and China.
“Both China and US are competing to innovate with the use of blockchain and at the moment it looks like China is taking the lead. For example, China has a blockchain policy and even a state-sanctioned blockchain infrastructure project called Blockchain-Based Service Network (BSN). Whereas, India currently lacks any such project or policy,” Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-Founder, CoinSwitch Kuber.
Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX, said industrial participation is very low in India in crypto/blockchain technology, and regulatory uncertainty is the biggest hurdle in that, adding, “Many new and top Indian tech giants would need regulatory clarity before participating in a nascent industry like blockchain. Regulation will certainly help the ecosystem in India.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
₹1432 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140514451460 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of EID Parry India at current levels. The stock has been ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...