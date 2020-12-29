Visually

2020: A sombre year for start-ups

Annapurani V | Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

As with the other sectors, the start-up ecosystem in the country also faced a setback because of pandemic. Funding was derailed, many firms shut shop or laid off employees.

A few sectors such as ed-tech and enterprise applications made hay, but most others saw investments dip this year.

The number of start-ups that became unicorns, however, soared in 2020.

Here's an overview:

 

