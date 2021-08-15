Visually

India @ 75 | Independence Day special

I-Day special | Agriculture 1947-2021: From shortage to surplus

| Updated on August 15, 2021

The Agriculture Department hopes for a revival in sowings in the next few days as the catchment areas of the upper riparian States have been receiving rains in the past one week

 

Published on August 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

agriculture
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.