hamburger

Visually

Air travel taking off again

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: May 16, 2022

Airport traffic has been picking up although it has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. The top airports in India have shown signs of increasing passenger traffic. Here’s an overview.

Published on May 16, 2022
airlines and aviation
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you