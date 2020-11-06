Visually

Blue wave?

Annapurani V | Updated on November 06, 2020 Published on November 06, 2020

Projections indicate that the Democrats have an edge in the US Presidential Elections 2020. Joseph R. Biden Jr. leads by 253 electoral votes, in contrast to Donald J. Trump's 214. However, results from Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are still awaited. Here's a look at the voting population and the turnout, percentage of votes cast by mail and more.

 

USA
