Covid and the workplace

The year 2020 saw unemployment rates peak across the world, with businesses taking a hit due to Covid-19. Companies also transitioned to work-from-home practices for a significant part of the year.

In India, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown increased the working hours, but productivity suffered.

Here;'s a look at how it disrupted the work-life of people in India when compared to the US and Brazil - the three countries with the highest Covid-19 caseload.