hamburger

Visually

Covid booster dose administration spikes in June

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Jun 29, 2022

Booster dose administration picks up pace due to the rise in Covid cases in India. But India lags behind other countries with very low percentage of population covered by booster doses

Published on June 29, 2022
Covid-19
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you