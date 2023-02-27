On February 27, the adult population of Meghalaya will vote to elect a new government to rule the state for the next five years. With the incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party deciding to go solo without the BJP, BJP calling for a double-engine government and an upcoming All India Trinamool Congress under the leadership of former CM Mukul Sangma, this election will be something that the entire country will look forward to keenly. Here, in a few charts, we look at how well the outgoing government performed.

