The electric vehicle market in India has been booming over the last few years, but the 2-wheeler market penetration slowed down in June 2023 due to pre-buying ahead of price hikes post the FAME 2 subsidy cut. Meanwhile, electric 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers penetration declined marginally.

Here is an overview of the State-wise penetration and market leaders among electric 2-, 3- and 4-wheeler companies.