The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ended in an exciting finale with Argentina lifting the trophy beating defending champions France 4-2 in penalties.

This world cup broke the tradition by hosting the event during the winter. This was also one of the most expensive events with over $200-billion budget. It saw several records being broken with 172 goals in total ―the highest in the history of the tournament.

We look at some of the stats and figures of this most-viewed sporting event globally.

