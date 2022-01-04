Visually

Residential realty gathers pace

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on January 04, 2022

The residential real estate sector has been one of the bright spots during the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand and supply are picking up pace once again helped by stagnant prices and increase in affordability.

 

 

Published on January 04, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

real estate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like