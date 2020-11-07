Visually

Third wave in Delhi, but new cases continue to recede in other cities

Annapurani V | Updated on November 07, 2020 Published on November 07, 2020

The number of daily corona virus infections in India have been declining. On Monday, the number of confirmed cases fell to as low as 37,592. Among the top cities/districts with the highest number of cumulative confirmed cases, only Delhi and Bengaluru Urban continue to have more than 1,000 daily confirmed cases. Most others have seen a dip in the Covid numbers.

 

