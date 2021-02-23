Visually

Workplace trends in post-Covid India

Annapurani V | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

Covid forced workplaces to take to removed working practices, and also accelerated automation, technology intervention in various sectors.

Here's what the post-Covid scenario at workplaces looks like in India.

 

Published on February 23, 2021
Covid-19
WorkPlace
