11 States get ₹138 cr for farm mechanisation

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Agriculture Ministry has distributed around ₹138 crore to improve farm mechanisation in 11 States as the first instalment in the current fiscal under Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, an official statement said.
The funds will be utilised by the States for various activities such as establishment of Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), farm machinery banks, high-tech hubs and distribution of various agricultural machinery, the statement said.
Madhya Pradesh received ₹16.2 crore for distribution of 2,000 agricultural machinery and establishment of 90 CHCs; Andhra Pradesh received ₹32.93 crore for establishing 525 CHCs and 34 high-tech hubs; Tamil Nadu will use ₹21.74 crore to set up 115 CHCs, 10 high-tech hubs, 100 farm machinery banks and distribute 269 farm machinery and equipment; UP will spend₹22.12 crore for establishing 290 CHCs and 290 farm machinery banks; Kerala will spend ₹12.35 crore to distribute 4,280 farm machinery to farmers on subsidy as well as for setting up 57 farm machinery banks; Uttarakhand plans to use ₹10.53 crore it received for supplying 1,685 farm machinery and equipment on subsidy, set up six CHCs and 35 farm machinery banks.
Among other States that received similar but smaller funds are four north-eastern States – Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura.
