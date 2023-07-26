A total of 674 road projects worth ₹2,81,730 core have been delayed as of June 2023 with the highest number of projects being delayed in Maharashtra followed by Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

“As on June 30, 2023, there are 674 projects wherein construction works are behind original completion schedule to some extent,” Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha in a written response.

During the last three years, 587 projects have been awarded through NHAI and another 1,443 projects have been sanctioned for award through other implementing agencies, he added.

On delayed projects, Maharashtra has 99 road projects worth ₹9,057 crore that have been delayed, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 34 projects costing ₹38,577 crore and Uttarakhand has 31 projects (worth ₹7,918 crore). Tamil Nadu holds the fourth spot with 30 projects worth ₹19,737 crore, followed by Telangana with 30 projects worth ₹7,598 crore.

Of the total 2,030 road projects awarded to states and UTs in the last three years, the highest number of projects have been awarded to Maharashtra (159), followed by Tamil Nadu (136), Uttar Pradesh (132), Andhra Pradesh (122) and Karnataka (116), the data showed.

On the quantum of projects, the Minister informed the upper house that in the last three years, 587 projects have been awarded through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and another 1,443 projects have been sanctioned for award through other implementing agencies.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) executes projects for development of National Highways (NHs) through various executing agencies like NHAI, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), States/UT PWDs, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), etc, Gadkari said.

“All delayed projects do not face cost escalation. Price escalation is payable as per contract conditions, and actual amount of price escalation and increase in project cost, if any, is known only on actual completion of project and final settlement of bills,” Gadkari pointed out.

However, if delay is attributable to the contractor, damages are imposed and price escalation is not paid, and there is in no additional cost due to delay, he added.

India’s National Highways (NH) network has expanded from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,145 km so far. This includes states road including State Highways and greenfield roads notified as NHs.