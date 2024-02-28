At least 94 per cent of companies in India plan to enhance their employees’ skills and abilities this year, as AI continues to reshape the world of work, according to a report by LinkedIn.

According to the report, upskilling employees, aligning learning programs to business goals, and creating a culture of learning are the top three focus areas for India’s Learning & Development (L&D) professionals in 2024.

Amidst rapidly changing skill requirements due to AI and automation, 98 per cent of employers in India note significant shifts in the skills they prioritise in job candidates. Companies now value candidates with not just AI expertise, but also soft skills and a capacity for learning.

Ruchee Anand, Senior Director - Talent, Learning and Engagement Solutions, LinkedIn India, says, “ This year, we are seeing a pronounced shift towards skills - both technical and soft skills - to thrive in the era of AI. With skills for jobs globally expected to change 68% by 2030, we are seeing a greater emphasis on learning both technical and soft skills with a majority of employers surveyed agreeing that this balance will be critical for organisations to succeed in the age of AI.”

The report reveals that 91 per cent of L&D professionals in India view human skills as increasingly competitive in the economy. ‘Communication’ has topped LinkedIn’s most in-demand skills list in 2024 across all countries in APAC, including India. The research also shows that soft skills like critical thinking and problem-solving are amongst the top five skills that hiring managers in India consider the most important in the era of AI.

Companies in India are focussing on enhancing employees’ skills for greater confidence and job security by offering online training and development programmes (53 per cent) and providing opportunities for hands-on experimentation with Gen AI tools (54 per cent).