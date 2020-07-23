23% rise in kharif sowing in Maharashtra

In what could be a major boost to its rural economy, Maharashtra has recorded 87 per cent kharif sowing — a rise of about 23 per cent compared to last year this time.

Maharashtra has, on an average, 141.99 lakh hectare (lh) under kharif sowing (except sugarcane) and by July 20, sowing over 124.20 lh (87.47 per cent) has been completed. About 100.57 lh (71 per cent) was under kharif sowing (except sugarcane) last year this time. The land under kharif, including sugarcane, is 151.34 lh, of which sowing has been completed on 125.17 lh (83 per cent). Last year, sowing under this category was 67 per cent.

The State has received 433.3 mm rainfall, which is 102.9 per cent of the average rainfall in the State. Last year this time, the State had received 86 per cent of the average rainfall. Of the 34 districts in the State, 28 have received more than 75 per cent rainfall this year. Drought-prone Aurangabad has reported 97 per cent kharif sowing followed by Amravati (89 per cent) and Nagpur (63 per cent).