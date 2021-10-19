36 % excess rain in spectacular October gains till now

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Non-seasonal rainfall during the monsoon transition period from South-West to North-East has so far delivered a surplus of 36 per cent for the country, led by massive individual gains in three of four homogenous geographical regions.
North-West India led the pack with a runaway surplus of 135 per cent aided by some spectacular and ongoing performance, followed at some distance one closely after the other by the South Peninsula (36 per cent) and Central India (35 per cent).
Parts of North-East India and coastal Andhra Pradesh, the only other places elsewhere in the the country, were the only exceptions to an otherwise clean sweep of “normal” to “excess” to “large excess” rainfall delivered, even with some severe collateral damage as witnessed in flood and landslide-hit Kerala.
This is even as the south Peninsula is awaiting the arrival of North-East monsoon and the expected simultaneous exit of predecessor South-West monsoon, whose tail has lashed parts of the country with a ferocity not witnessed in the recent past as evidenced in Kerala and neighbourhood.
Tuesday also saw Kerala opening a some of its largest reservoirs after water levels rose to threatening levels ahead of the North-East monsoon. These included Idukki and Idamalayar, first and second largest reservoirs and both housed in the hilly terrain of Idukki district, besides a number of other smaller reservoirs.
Seasonal easterlies establishing over the Bay of Bengal interacted with land-based low-pressure areas/remnants over North-West and East India triggering some of the heaviest rain over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday in a near-repeat of the severe weather panning out over extreme south a day ago.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...