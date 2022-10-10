3F Oil Palm has begun construction work to set up an integrated palm oil processing plant at Roing in lower Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Tage Taki has performed ground-breaking ceremony at the site. The plant is being set up with an investment of ₹250 crore.

The company acquired 120 acres of land for the project, which would have an oil palm factory (palm oil processing and refining plant), a zero discharge effluent plant and a power plant based on palm waste.

The company has started nursery operations, area expansion, crop maintenance, fruit harvesting and collection.

“The phase-1 is expected to be commissioned by September 2023 and provide jobs to 300 people,” a company executive said here on Monday.

The company has 2,000 hectares under plantation backed by a network of 500 farmers.

“We are planning to add 5,000 hectares a year over the next five years,” he said.