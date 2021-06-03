411 lakh tonnes of wheat procured till date, says Govt

India has procured over 411 lakh tonnes (lt) of wheat, nearly 5.44 per cent more than last year’s 390 lt and has already paid around ₹76,056 crore directly into farmers’ accounts, said Department of Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Thursday.

While farmers in Punjab got close to ₹26,104 crore, their counterparts in Haryana received around 16,706 crore of the total value of ₹81,196 crore worth wheat purchased so far. Procurement operations are still going on in many States including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

While procurement in Punjab and Madhya contributed 132.27 lt and 128.08 lt respectively, Haryana’s share in wheat procurement was 84.93 lt till Wednesday.

Similarly, till date the government agencies purchased close 800 lt of paddy (706.69 lt during kharif marketing season and 93.05 during rabi marketing season) from farmers at a value of around ₹1,50,991 crore and around ₹1,38,330 crore has already paid to farmers directly.