‘72 lakh hectares of farmland hit by floods and drought’

End in sight to wind energy’s plight
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
About 63.99 lakh hectares of farmland has been affected by floods in 15 States, while 7.91 lakh hectares of agriculture land has been hit by drought in two States so far in the ongoing 2019-20 crop year (July-June), Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.
“There have been extreme weather events in the recent past, including extended dry period, flood, hailstorm, cyclonic rains and wind, etc. However, there was no significant reduction in the production of foodgrains during last three years,” Tomar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
As per the report of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) constituted by the Centre, an estimated area of 63.99 lakh hectares was affected by floods in 15 States during 2019-20, he said.
These States are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, he added. Due to drought, the Minister said, about 7.91 lakh hectares of farmland was hit in Rajasthan and Manipur in the current year.
On crop loss caused by wild animals in Uttarakhand, Tomar said in a separate reply that the data on crops destroyed by stray cattle and wild animals are managed by the State governments.
The Uttarkhand government has paid ₹59.90 lakh as compensation to farmers till October 2019, he said.
The Minister also mentioned that the Centre, however, has taken various steps to prevent and check damage to crops by wild animals.
The Union Environment Ministry has approved a project for undertaking ‘Immuno-contraceptive measures’ for population management of wild animals.
That part, assistance is provided for construction/erecting of physical barriers, such as barbed wire fence, solar powered electric fence, bio-fencing using cactus and boundary wall to prevent the entry of wild animals into crop field, he added.
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
New products, steady input cost and strong demand forecast make the stock attractive
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...