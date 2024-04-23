Export buying has lifted orthodox leaf prices at Coonoor auctions with Iraq emerged as a major buyer for the brew.

According to traders, Iraq is one of the major buyers of medium quality orthodox teas from South Indian auctions. The primary whole leaf grades were dearer by ₹4-5 and more at times in line with quality in sale 16. The brokens were also had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹2-3 and more at times.

However, the sales percentage was down as blenders are not active in the market. The quantity offered in leaf category was 13,11,772 kg with a sales percentage of 74.79 per cent, the sold percentage in dust grades was 77.97 per cent out of the offered quantity of 4,03,051 kg.

However, the prevailing hot climatic conditions in production regions have hit arrivals to the auction platform, traders said.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the high-priced teas and better liquoring sorts were lower by ₹4-5 and more with some withdrawals. The better medium sorts were also easier by Rs1 to 2 and more with some withdrawals.

The mediums and plainer sorts boulders and broken were lower by ₹1-2.

In CTC dust, high-priced and better liquoring sorts were generally lower by ₹5-6 and more at times. The better medium sorts were also lower by ₹1-2 and more at times.

The primary orthodox dust grades were generally lower by ₹5- 6 and more at times. The secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady to easier by ₹1-2 with some withdrawals.