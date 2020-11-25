A lukewarm start to rabi season in Telangana; heavy rains delayed sowing

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
The rabi season has taken off on a lukewarm note in Telangana. Excessive rains towards the end of the kharif season has delayed the harvesting, which in turn has delayed rabi sowing.
As against the average 5.54 lakh acres, the farmers sowed various crops only on 2.75 lakh acres so far. The average total cropped area for the summer season in the State was 37 lakh acres.
Paddy sowing in Telangana has not started yet. The State would have completed sowing on over 5,000 acres. The farmers are busy with the harvesting and marketing of their kharif produce.
The State, which would have covered 94,000 acres with coarse grains (crops like jowar, bajra, maize) by now, has covered only 11,162 acres. With 4 lakh acres out of the 4.93 lakh acres of coarse grain area in the rabi, maize dominates the season. But the State Government has asked the farmers not to grow the crop, keeping in view the poor demand.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had cautioned the farmers against going for maize. “Though we asked not to grow the crop in Kharif, several farmers went ahead and grew it. We have decided to buy the produce for this time. Since there is no demand for the crop, you should not grow it this time,” he warned.
Under the new regulated cropping system, Telangana set a target of 50 lakh acres for paddy in the summer season as against the season normal of 22 lakh acres. Last year, it grew paddy on 39 lakh acres in the summer season.
The plan for other crops in the rabi includes: bengal gram (4.5 lakh acres); groundnut (4 lakh acres), maize (1 lakh acres), chillies and vegetables (2 lakh acres), greengram (60,000) and sunflower (40,000).
Despite the lukewarm start, officials, however, are confident that the targets set for the season would be comfortably met.
“The cumulative storage in all reservoirs as on date is 937 tmc as against 836 tmc on the same day last year. We expect the sowing to pick up in the next few weeks,” a senior official of the Agriculture Department said.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
A compact portfolio of mainly large-cap stocks has worked for the fund
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...