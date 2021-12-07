After Telangana, now AP asks its farmers to shun paddy in rabi

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
After Telangana, it is the turn of Andhra Pradesh to ask its farmers to move away from paddy in the rabi season and consider shifting to alternative crops such as millets.
While asking farmers to shun paddy being grown under borewells, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to set up a Millets Board and facilitate establishment of processing units to encourage the cultivation of millet in the State.
Telangana Chief Minister to farmers: Don’t grow paddy in rabi
The AP Chief Minister’s call comes close on the heels of his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao directing farmers not to grow paddy in the rabi season. The Union Government’s refusal to procure parboiled rice prompted the Telangana Government to launch a campaign for alternative crops this rabi season.
Taking a cue, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister too has asked the Agriculture Department to launch a campaign encouraging farmers to shift to other crops this rabi season.
He asked officials of the Agriculture Department to educate farmers on the need to reduce the paddy area.
Row over paddy procurement impacts sowing in Telangana
At a review meeting held at Amaravati on Tuesday, he said farmers should get incentives for cultivation of millets. “We need to incentivise farmers following organic and natural farming methods,” he said.
The State earlier planned to increase the paddy area by one lakh hectares to 8.50 lakh hectares from the normal area of 7.50 lakh ha. The farmers, however, have sown only 51,000 ha so far as against the as-on-date sown area of 94,000 ha.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...