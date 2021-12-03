AgNext, Nafed tie-up to digitise quality assessment of Arunachal organic kiwis

AgNext Technologies has partnered with NAFED to digitise quality assessment for organic kiwis grown in Arunachal Pradesh. The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board had launched the organic kiwis in New Delhi along with NAFED as a marketing partner under the ‘One district, One Product’ scheme.

AgNext will be using artificial intelligence-based technology for rapid quality assessment of the organic kiwi. Through its quality monitoring program Qualix, AgNext also enabled deep-tech based comprehensive traceability. Using a QR code, the end consumer can trace the journey of the fruit from origin.

‘Benefits to the farmers’

Till date over 6,000 kgs of kiwi has been assessed and move through our Qualix platform, with proven benefits to the farmers, NAFED and the end-consumers, said Taranjit Singh Bhamra, AgNext CEO and Founder. “The quality based and traceability-enabled trade for kiwis will also boost the export potential of the fruit,” he said.

“NAFED has partnered with FPOs in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh to help them create better market linkage for their certified organic kiwis,” said Pankaj Prasad, Additional Managing Director.

Digitised quality assessment helps to streamline the inspection process of the fruit, giving end consumers a complete traceability report. This empowers both farmers and consumers, resulting in better price realisations, and also builds greater trust and transparency among all the stakeholders in the value chain.