Agri exports grow by 23 per cent to ₹25,553 cr in Q1 of current fiscal

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
A substantial increase in exports of non-basmati rice, sugar and onion has helped India push up exports of agricultural commodities during the first three months of the current fiscal by 23 per cent to ₹25,553 crore as against the export earning of ₹20,735 crore in the corresponding period in the last financial year, according to data released by the Agriculture Ministry.
While the export of non-basmati rice went up by 70 per cent to ₹5,800 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21, that of onions was up by 48 per cent to ₹1,197 crore. However, growth in basmati export remained flat at ₹8,591 crore while that of tea dipped by nearly 28 per cent to ₹1.03 crore.
Exports of refined sugar, on the other hand, shot up by 80 per cent in FY21Q1 to ₹3,863 crore as compared to ₹2,144 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Similarly, there is a decent 38 per cent increase in the export of raw sugar, raking in a sum of ₹1,616 crore, up from ₹1,168 crore in the same quarter in the last fiscal.
Soyameal exports fell to ₹751 crore from ₹880 crore in the same period last year, mustard and rapeseed meal registered a marginal 1 per cent growth to ₹432 crore.
Among other agri commodities that registered handsome increase are kabuli chana (94 per cent to ₹205 crore), Bengal gram (408 per cent to ₹140 crore) and tur (by 440 per cent to ₹81 crore). There was a slight 5 per cent decline in potato exports, which fetched ₹140 crore this first quarter of the current fiscal. Soyabean exports too dipped by 8 per cent to ₹84 crore, the data showed.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
The stock of DLF gained 6.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ...
₹1056 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510701085 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed ...
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...