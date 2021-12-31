Agri exports surge 22% in April-November

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Exports of agricultural and processed food products, promoted by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), increased 22.1 per cent to $15.03 billion during the April-November period of the current fiscal. This is against shipments to the tune of $12.31 billion in the year-ago period, even as commodities such as fresh fruits, flowers, dairy products, guar gum, non-Basmati rice, wheat and cashew reported even higher growth.
There was a big jump in exports during November with the shipments registering 56 per cent growth at $3.38 billion from $2.16 billion year-ago.
Apeda Chairman M Angamuthu said: “The growth of agriculture and food exports in 2021 was exceedingly well with the promotion of new products and set a strong foundation to thrive during pandemic. We shall strive to promote agriculture and food exports with the objective of becoming global leader in this segment in 2022.
“The socially conscious theme of promoting natural and organic agriculture products exports, increasing farm income and encouraging traditional products and supporting food security of low income countries shall be central and guiding principle in the export promotion of agriculture and food products.”
Non-Basmati rice exports in April-November of the fiscal increased by 46.3 per cent to $3.9 billion, while Basmati rice shipments dropped 22.7 per cent to $ 2.06 billion. In terms of volume, non-Basmati rice shipments surged by 53.5 per cent to 10.9 million tonnes (mt), while Basmati exports fell by 21.2 per cent to 2.4 mt.
The price realisation in non-Basmati rice declined to $359/tonne from $376/tonne and that of Basmati rice to $860/tonne from $877/tonne.
“Actually, the Basmati price has moved up for the fresh crop to about $890-900/tonne in November as against $800-805/tonne year-ago,” said an exporter. In terms of quantity, Basmati exports have dropped 21.4 per cent while there was 13.1 per cent fall in terms of value during November.
“The greater disruption in supplying countries to global market has provided this additional market to us. The momentum is required to be preserved and sustained by way of enabling product and market specific strategies. India has been away in few important export distribution channels in particular retail chains, which could create access in value-added segment,” said trade policy analyst S Chandrasekaran. Basmati, as a brand, requires to move from commodity to niche in order to increase its value, he said.
During April-November, exports of fresh fruits increased by 31.2 per cent to $ 397 million, floriculture products by 39.7 per cent to $68 million, dairy products by 68.6 per cent to $ 315 million, guar gum by 60 per cent to $ 258 million and cashew by 24.7 per cent to $ 305 million.
Wheat exports surged more than five times to $1.15 billion in the eight months to November as India entered new markets such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Qatar and Indonesia, besides strengthening its position in Bangladesh (largest share in FY21), Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...