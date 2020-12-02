Agri Business

Agri-tech start-up Unnati forms tie-up with Mosaic

Our Bureau | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

Agri-tech start-up Unnati has partnered Mosaic, a global fertiliser firm. The tie-up is aimed at digitising Mosaic’s retail channel in India using Unnati’s tech platform which aims to ease the payment and credit flow to retailers and help farmers with nutrient management.

Mosaic has over 1.5 lakh fertiliser retailers, who will be provided with tools to manage their stores. Unnati, through its tech-led platform, will also enable the retailers to source products, engage with farmers directly, and extend credit to the farmers. Furthermore, retailers can avail working capital loans and will be trained to enable farmers to sell their farm output through Unnati’s tech platform, the start-up said in a statement.

Amit Sinha co-founder of Unnati said the tie-up would also help expand its operations to many more states across the country. Unnati currently has a presence across four states Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, where about 2.5 lakh farmers are currently transacting through its platform.

