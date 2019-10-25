Ample water in reservoirs improves rabi prospects

Top five fitness practices of corporate honchos
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports
Farmers across the country who are getting ready for rabi sowing never had so good on irrigation front. Most of the reservoirs in the country are brimming with water making a good winter crop possible, thanks to a good monsoon received this year.
According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), a total of 120 reservoirs, which are among the biggest water bodies in the country, have a cumulative water storage of 151.68 billion cubic metres (BCM), or 89 per cent of total capacity of 170.328 BCM as on Thursday, according to an official statement. The total storage in the corresponding week last year was around 70 per cent. Significantly, it is the sixth consecutive week that water storage levels in reservoirs remained more than 80 per cent full.
"This is one of the best water storage levels we have had in a decade. There is adequate water in most reservoirs in the country currently. If farmers use water judiciously, this would be sufficient to meet their requirements till the next monsoon arrives," S K Haldar, Member Water Planning and Projects at CWC.
The number of reservoirs having storage more than last year is 94 and reservoirs having storage more than average of last 10 years are 104. The reservoirs having storage less than or equal to 20 per cent with respect to last year is one and less than or equal to 20 per cent with reference to average of last ten years is two. The number of reservoirs having storage less than or equal to 50 per cent with respect to last year is two and storage less than or equal to 50 per cent with reference to average of last ten years is four.
Among major agriculturally-important States, Madhya Pradesh has reservoirs that are 97 per cent (76 per cent same week last year) filled, Gujarat 95 per cent (47 per cent), Maharashtra 92 per cent (70 per cent), karnataka 92 per cent (78 per cent), Rajasthan 100 per cent (69 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh & Telanganga 82 per cent (49 per cent).
Unlike in the previous years, reservoirs in all five regions in the country are having sufficient water. While reservoirs in the western region have a cumulative storage of 32.49 BCM, which is 93 per cent of maximum capacity as against last year's 58 per cent, the central region water bodies have around 39.58 BCM storage, or 90 per cent of the capacity as compared to 74 per cent in same week last year.
The reservoirs in the eastern and southern regions are 87 per cent full against 75 per cent and 67 per cent respectively in the corresponding week of the previous year. The water bodies in the northern region have more or less same quantity of water compared to the same period last year. The north Indian reservoirs have 86 per cent water as compared to 85 per cent in the corresponding week last year.
Reservoir
State
Live storage capacity (BCM)
2019
(% of live capacity)
2018
(% of live capacity)
Last 10 year average
(% of live capacity)
Indira Sagar
MP
9.745
99
92
80
Srisailam
AP & Telangana
8.288
71
31
59
Gandhi Sagar
MP
6.827
97
43
57
Ukai
Gujarat
6.615
100
38
72
Gobind Sagar
Himachal
6.229
82
87
84
Pong Dam
Himachal
6.157
84
92
77
Sardar Sarovar
Gujarat
5.760
97
47
31
Rihand
UP
5.649
62
61
53
Hirakud
Odisha
5.378
90
83
90
Bansagar
MP
5.166
100
95
75
Nagarjuna Sagar
AP & Telangana
5.108
99
78
72
Linganmakki
Karnataka
4.294
100
86
84
Supa
Karnataka
4.120
98
90
68
Rengali
Jharkhand
3.432
100
61
82
Bargi
MP
3.18
100
85
90
Total for all 120 reservoirs
170.328
89
70
70
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports
The segment could strengthen further if the policy environment is stable
All the stakeholders need to work in convergence to fight the scourge
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism