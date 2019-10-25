Ample water in reservoirs improves rabi prospects

Farmers across the country who are getting ready for rabi sowing never had so good on irrigation front. Most of the reservoirs in the country are brimming with water making a good winter crop possible, thanks to a good monsoon received this year.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), a total of 120 reservoirs, which are among the biggest water bodies in the country, have a cumulative water storage of 151.68 billion cubic metres (BCM), or 89 per cent of total capacity of 170.328 BCM as on Thursday, according to an official statement. The total storage in the corresponding week last year was around 70 per cent. Significantly, it is the sixth consecutive week that water storage levels in reservoirs remained more than 80 per cent full.

"This is one of the best water storage levels we have had in a decade. There is adequate water in most reservoirs in the country currently. If farmers use water judiciously, this would be sufficient to meet their requirements till the next monsoon arrives," S K Haldar, Member Water Planning and Projects at CWC.

The number of reservoirs having storage more than last year is 94 and reservoirs having storage more than average of last 10 years are 104. The reservoirs having storage less than or equal to 20 per cent with respect to last year is one and less than or equal to 20 per cent with reference to average of last ten years is two. The number of reservoirs having storage less than or equal to 50 per cent with respect to last year is two and storage less than or equal to 50 per cent with reference to average of last ten years is four.

Among major agriculturally-important States, Madhya Pradesh has reservoirs that are 97 per cent (76 per cent same week last year) filled, Gujarat 95 per cent (47 per cent), Maharashtra 92 per cent (70 per cent), karnataka 92 per cent (78 per cent), Rajasthan 100 per cent (69 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh & Telanganga 82 per cent (49 per cent).

Unlike in the previous years, reservoirs in all five regions in the country are having sufficient water. While reservoirs in the western region have a cumulative storage of 32.49 BCM, which is 93 per cent of maximum capacity as against last year's 58 per cent, the central region water bodies have around 39.58 BCM storage, or 90 per cent of the capacity as compared to 74 per cent in same week last year.

The reservoirs in the eastern and southern regions are 87 per cent full against 75 per cent and 67 per cent respectively in the corresponding week of the previous year. The water bodies in the northern region have more or less same quantity of water compared to the same period last year. The north Indian reservoirs have 86 per cent water as compared to 85 per cent in the corresponding week last year.