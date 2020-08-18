Angry monsoon clouds leave Gujarat, but only just

Angry and menacing clouds that held sway over Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch have for the time being migrated to the East and were spotted this morning (Tuesday) over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Maharashtra, mainly across Jabalpur and Nagpur, and spread out over Bhopal, Indore, Jalgaon, Akola, and Nanded-Waghala as also over Kota in East Rajasthan.

But Gujarat cannot expect to lower its guard for long as a brewing low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal next (as early as tomorrow) is forecast to intensify gradually and take a westerly track across Central India to West India. In fact, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts sees yet another ‘low’ tracking the same course from August 25.

Very heavy rain forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) sees isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls bearing down on East Rajasthan, both today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday), and over Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal during the next three to four days.

Fairly widespread to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely also over the North-Eastern States during this period. Isolated extremely heavy falls are forecast over Meghalaya on Thursday and over the rest of the North-East on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning may lash Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh until this (Tuesday) evening.

Friendly monsoon features

An extended outlook from August 23-25 predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershowers over Maharashtra-Goa and Karnataka coasts, Gujarat State, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thundershowers likely over North-East and adjoining East India. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

As of this (Tuesday) morning, the monsoon trough across the plains of North-West India around which rains flourish continued to stay active as it lay southward to its normal position. This only generates intensified rainfall to regions across Central India and West India and adjoining parts of North-West India and North Peninsular India.

Rare as it is bountiful

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the monsoon trough to retain its alignment and stay active for the rest of the week, the end of which could likely witness the formation of the next low-pressure area, sixth of the August 2020 series. This is rare as it is bountiful, and should trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall over Central India, even floods, going forward.

The friendly atmospheric features on Tuesday included a prevailing low-pressure area over North-East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining North Chhattisgarh and South-East Uttar Pradesh that has since weakened into a conventional cyclonic circulation. The monsoon trough ran down across Jaisalmer to Kota, Shivpuri, Satna, Ambikapur, Jamshedpur and Digha North-East Bay.

Trough anchored in Bay

The south-eastern end of the trough dipping into the Bay would oversee the formation of the fifth low over the North Bay by Wednesday (tomorrow). It would latch on to the anchor dropped by the trough into the Bay and find its way across the Odisha-West Bengal coast after a round or two. The trough anchored firmly in the Bay; the two depend on each other to thrive.

The IMD said the settings are ideal for convergence of strong moist south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over the plains of North-West India to further strengthen into Wednesday. This would help scale up the rainfall activity over the plains and hills in the region with heavy to very heavy falls until Thursday before losing its intensity.