AP coast braces for impact from deep depression

High winds and heavy rain from an incoming deep depression (next only to a cyclone in strength and intensity) could inflict damage to thatched huts, power and communication lines and standing crops along East and West Godavari district, Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Sunday’s depression had intensified into a deep depression on Monday morning and was expected to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam, close to Kakinada, early Tuesday morning with wind speeds of 55-65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into West-Central, North-West and South-West Bay of Bengal and along and off the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till Tuesday, while similar warning is valid over Gulf of Mannar on Monday and Tuesday.
The sea condition will be ‘rough to very rough’ (wave heights of 8-20 ft) over the West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay; the South-West Bay and along and off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till Tuesday evening and over Gulf of Mannar on Tuesday.
Heavy to very heavy falls are forecast at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm and above) at isolated places East and West Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam districts of North Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
Heavy to very heavy are likely over Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Raygada, Navrangpur, Malkangiri, Khurda and Puri in South Odisha; Krishna in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Kurnool; Telangana; South Konkan and Goa; South Madhya Maharashtra; Marathwada, Karnataka and North Kerala, while it would be heavy over South Chhattisgarh the same day.
