AP hatchery first to get certification for antibiotic-free seed production

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Marine Products Export Development Authority has certified SVR Hatcheries, East Godavari District, AP, as the first shrimp hatchery in the country to get SHAPHARI certification for the production of antibiotic-free seed after successfully completing the mandatory audits.
SHAPHARI is a Sanskrit word meaning superior quality of fishery product suitable for human consumption. This certification of hatchery scheme will help farmers to easily identify the good quality shrimp seed producer whereas the certified hatcheries are benefitted by higher demand for their seeds among the farmers.
KS Srinivas, Chairman, MPEDA, distributed the SHAPHARI Certificate to Prathipati Veerabhadra Kumar, Managing Partner of SVR Hatcheries through video conference.
Frozen shrimp is the largest exported seafood item constituting 50.58 per cent in quantity and 73.21 per cent in terms of total US dollar earnings during 2019-20. Incidence of rejection of seafood consignments sourced from farms due to the presence of antibiotic residue is a matter of concern for Indian exporters.
To address the food safety issue in farmed produce, apart from National Residue Control Programme and Pre-Harvest Test initiatives implemented by MPEDA, development of certification scheme ‘SHAPHARI is another milestone initiative to address the issue.
The certification of aquaculture was proposed as a market-based tool for hatchery/farmers in order to adopt Good Aquaculture Practices and produce good quality antibiotic free shrimp products addressing food safety concerns of global consumers. This scheme is based on FAO’s technical guidelines on aquaculture certification.
The entire process of certification is implemented through a webportal (https://aquacert.mpeda.gov.in) to minimise human errors and to ensure higher credibility and transparency in the scheme implementation.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...