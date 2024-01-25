Arya.ag, a grain commerce platform, has partnered with Crystal Crop Protection Ltd to provide crop monitoring services across India.

A media statement said this partnership implements a pan-India crop monitoring initiative utilising Arya.ag’s advanced satellite crop monitoring tool, ‘Prakshep’, which aims to provide in-depth insights into crop dynamics.

Crystal Crop Protection Ltd aligns its data-driven decision-making processes with its focus on key locations across India, said a statement. Farmers in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will utilise this initiative to ensure sustainable farm practices and better yields, it said, adding, these regions will receive special attention under this programme.

Empowering agri-input firms

Quoting Prasanna Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Arya.ag, the statement said: “Our satellite crop monitoring solutions, powered by advanced AI and ML technologies, aim for a sustainable future. By harnessing Prakshep’s power, we intend to bring precision agriculture to farmers’ fingertips, empowering agri-input organisations. This partnership signifies a significant step toward a more data-driven and technologically advanced agricultural sector in India, promising a productive future for our farmers.”

Satyender Singh, CEO (Seeds) at Crystal Crop Protection Ltd, said: “Our collaboration with Arya.ag aims to embrace advanced technologies for the benefit of the agriculture sector. We aim to increase farm productivity and farmer income while promoting sustainable farming practices, cost savings, and improved decision-making for farmers across the nation.”