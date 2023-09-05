Grain commerce platform Arya.ag has partnered with Bioseed to collaborate in the area of seed research through advanced satellite surveillance and artificial intelligence-powered technology. Arya.ag will use its satellite surveillance product — Prakshep — and AI-based solution ‘VaMa’ to monitor bioseed-subscribed farms and inform how seeds perform in various agroclimatic zones and prepare a suitable package of practice, assuring quality and dependability of data outputs.

“This partnership underscores our steadfast commitment to harnessing satellite technology for climate resilience. Bioseed stands out in biotechnology, and we are happy to partner with them to offer data-driven insights through farm monitoring. Our unified vision is to empower farmers to make informed decisions and fortify them against climate uncertainties,” said Anand Chandra, Executive Director and co-founder at Arya.ag in a statement.

Data sources

Arya.ag uses various data sources, including satellite imagery, weather data, market trends, and ground images, to monitor thousands of demo plots and observe crop growth and biotic and abiotic stress. As part of the partnership, Arya.ag will link farm and village analytics to provide users with in-depth insights into farm performance including, vegetation maps, moisture maps, biotic stress maps, abiotic stress maps, nutrient stress maps, and targeted surveys for early control, irrigation management, and soil sampling locations.

“Arya.ag’s AI-driven platform, paired with our deep-rooted expertise in the agricultural field, promises a more informed future for Indian farmers. Physical monitoring is often time-consuming and expensive, and there also exists a challenge of human bias. We are impressed with how Arya.ag has aligned their technology to integrate our strengths,” said Sreekanth Chundi, Executive Director & Business Head, Shriram Bioseed Genetics.

This collaboration aims to stir up the agri ecosystem through remote farm scouting, anomaly detection, and robust growth tracking using Arya’s web and mobile application. Arya.ag’s adherence to data privacy ensures that Bioseed’s sensitive farm data remains secure and private, the statement said.