Atul Ltd, an integrated chemical company, is set to launch its patented formulation, Sindica, a post-emergence herbicide against major weeds on sugarcane crop.

According to the company, the formulation is a combination of 2,4-D Sodium, Metribuzin and Chlorimuron ethyl. It can tackle key weeds such as broadleaf weeds, grasses and sedges, with no adverse impact on the crop or on the soil.

Sindica will further strengthen the position of Atul in the crop protection retail sector in India, it said. The company has plans to utilise its existing production capacity for the manufacturing of Sindica. The capacity will be increased in the near future aligning with the growth of the crop-protection retail business and the expansion of Sindica and other products.

Sindica will be sold primarily in India. The company has undertaken market development studies in other countries as well, it said.