Bay of Bengal throws up cyclone ‘Yaas’

The Bay of Bengal has thrown up cyclone ‘Yaas’ this (Monday) morning located about 600 km North-North-West of Port Blair in the Andaman Islands; 540 km South-South-East of Paradip and 650 km South-South-East of Balasore (both Odisha) and 630 km South-South-East of Digha (West Bengal).

It will continue to move slowly along a North-North-West track and intensify further into a severe cyclone by tomorrow (Tuesday) and a very severe cyclone by Wednesday in as rapid a manner as erstwhile extremely severe cyclone ‘Tauktae’ did a week ago in the Arabian Sea.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not exactly rule out formation of another extremely severe cyclone after the monsoon entered the Bay and said the very severe cyclone may intensify further in the North-West Bay before approaching the North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by Wednesday morning.

The IMD expects ‘Yaas’ to wind down back to a very severe cyclone and cross the North Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands around Wednesday noon. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Andaman & Nicobar Islands today and North-Coastal Odisha tomorrow (Tuesday).

Heavy rain

A similar warning is valid for plains of West Bengal from Tuesday to Thursday; over Jharkhand on Wednesday; and Bihar on Thursday; and scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extreme falls over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday and isolated heavy to very heavy with extreme falls over Jharkhand on Thursday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into, along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands until Tuesday; into Central Bay until Wednesday; and into North Bay and along and off West Bengal-Odisha-Bangladesh coasts until Wednesday. Those out in the deep seas are advised to return to the coast.

Heavy rain is forecast over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, South Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe today (Monday). Gale winds with speed reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr may prevail over major parts of Central Bay from today until tomorrow morning and would decrease gradually thereafter.

Squally winds (40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr) are likely to hit over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts from this evening. Winds of the same strength and intensity may prevail also over the South-West Arabian Sea from where ‘Yaas’ draws the monsoon flows in.