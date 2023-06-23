In a bid to reduce usage of disposable plastic cutlery, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has published standard for utensils made from Agri-products such as leaves and sheaths for food consumption. This will enable reduction in plastic pollution and promotion of sustainability.

The standard provides comprehensive guidelines to manufacturers and consumers, ensuring uniformity in quality requirements across the country.

“The standard covers various aspects, including raw materials, manufacturing techniques, performance, and hygiene requirements for the production of biodegradable utensils. The standard recommends appropriate parts of plants and trees and provides manufacturing techniques like hot pressing, cold pressing, moulding, and stitching. It also emphasizes smooth surfaces, non-sharp edges, and prohibits the use of chemicals, resins and adhesives,” an official

Statement added

Biodegradable agri by-product utensils can contribute towards environmental safety, conserve natural resources, and promote a circular economy. The government expects it to also create economic opportunities for farmers and support sustainable agricultural practices, contributing to rural development.

Disposable plate’s market size was valued at $4.26 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $6.73 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.94 per cent.

“In India, numerous large-scale and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) level manufacturers are actively contributing to the production of biodegradable cutlery, and they stand to benefit immensely with this Standard,” the statement added.

