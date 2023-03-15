The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has granted 1097 licenses to domestic toy manufacturing units so far. Out of this 1,061 licenses or about 96 per cent have been granted to MSMEs, the Consumer Affairs Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“BIS has given concessions in marking fees to micro units, startups and women entrepreneurs. At the toy industry’s request, it had decided to allow grant of licence to micro-scale units, without insisting on them establishing in-house testing facility for a period of one year. Based on industry representation seeking more time citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this relaxation has been extended up to a period of 3 years,” the Ministry said in a written reply.

From January 1, 2021, toys came under the ambit of compulsory BIS certification according to the Toys (Quality Control ) Order 2020 issued by the Department of Promotion of Industry and the Internal Trade( DPIIT). Further, DPIIT, under the Toys (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2020 has exempted certain categories such as toys manufactured and sold by artisans and toys sold by registered proprietor and authorised user of a products registered as Geographical Indication by the Registrar of Geographical Indications.

Bureau of Indian Standards is also considering bringing sports goods under the Quality Control Order. The goods include shuttlecocks, rings used in gymnastics, putting shots, barbell set, soft balls and steeplechase hurdles. It added that these are “ under consideration for issue of Quality Control Orders”

The Ministry said Indian Standards for these goods have been revised in 2022 and are currently under a A voluntary BIS Certification.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit