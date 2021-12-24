Blenders, upcountry buyers lift tea prices in Kochi

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Active participation of all segments of the tea trade including blenders, upcountry and local buyers lifted prices at Kochi auctions this week. The average price realisation in sale no 51 was up by ₹6 per kg at ₹139 compared with ₹133 in the previous week.
According to traders, the absence of auctions next week on account of Christmas and New Year holidays and lesser quantity arrivals in future offerings are also contributing factors for the rise in prices this week.
CTC dust market witnessed a strong demand and 91 per cent of the offered quantity of 8,55,622 kg was sold. It was higher by a longer margin of ₹5 to ₹10 and sometimes more especially for the powdery grades, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.
Also read: Indian tea sector set to face challenging times ahead
Orthodox dust was steady to firm and sometimes dearer following quality. The quantity offered was 12,500 kg with upcountry buyers and exporters absorbing a small quantity.
The leaf sale also witnessed a good demand with orthodox grades realising ₹3 per kg rise in average price at ₹137 The quantity offered was 2,17,433 kg with select best Nilgiri, whole leaf was firm to dearer. Exporters to CIS and West Asia lent fair support.
However, CTC leaf witnessed a strong demand with 97 per cent of the offered quantity of 33,000 kg was sold. Good brokens and Fannings was firm to dearer.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...