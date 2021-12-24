Blenders, upcountry buyers lift tea prices in Kochi

Active participation of all segments of the tea trade including blenders, upcountry and local buyers lifted prices at Kochi auctions this week. The average price realisation in sale no 51 was up by ₹6 per kg at ₹139 compared with ₹133 in the previous week.

According to traders, the absence of auctions next week on account of Christmas and New Year holidays and lesser quantity arrivals in future offerings are also contributing factors for the rise in prices this week.

CTC dust market witnessed a strong demand and 91 per cent of the offered quantity of 8,55,622 kg was sold. It was higher by a longer margin of ₹5 to ₹10 and sometimes more especially for the powdery grades, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

Orthodox dust was steady to firm and sometimes dearer following quality. The quantity offered was 12,500 kg with upcountry buyers and exporters absorbing a small quantity.

The leaf sale also witnessed a good demand with orthodox grades realising ₹3 per kg rise in average price at ₹137 The quantity offered was 2,17,433 kg with select best Nilgiri, whole leaf was firm to dearer. Exporters to CIS and West Asia lent fair support.

However, CTC leaf witnessed a strong demand with 97 per cent of the offered quantity of 33,000 kg was sold. Good brokens and Fannings was firm to dearer.