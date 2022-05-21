C-CAMP signs MoU with CFTRI to promote innovation in agriculture

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), India’s premier bio-innovation hub has signed an MoU with the Centre for Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) on Friday to foster innovation in agriculture.

The agreement will initiate a joint effort in nurturing deep-science innovation in agriculture, food technology, and allied areas toward sustainability and food security in India’s agriculture sector.

The MoU was signed by Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director, C-CAMP and Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CFTRI in the presence of Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, and Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare at the third edition of TechBharat Conclave in Mysore.

“The agreement will identify and foster agri innovations and agri entrepreneurship led by the twin pillars of deep science and sustainability,” Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO & Director, C-CAMP.

For greater impact

The Ministers acknowledged the contribution by both organisations in the development of agritech and agri entrepreneurship in India and appreciated this effort of unifying ecosystems for greater impact.

The new signing is envisioned to augment C-CAMP’s current efforts in agritech and allied space under its recently launched Centre of Excellence for Agri Innovation in collaboration with the Karnataka government. It will also strengthen science-based entrepreneurships in the CSIR-affiliated CFTRI.

C-CAMP has directly funded, incubated, and mentored over 300 start-ups in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, and environment over the last few years. It is also connected to about 2000 startups and entrepreneurs across the country. CFTRI has developed over 400 technologies so far.