CCL Products MD named Coffee Board member

BL Hyderabad Bureau | September 19 | Updated on: Sep 19, 2022

Challa Srishant will be on the Board till 2024-25

Challa Srishant, Managing Director of CCL (Continental Coffee) Products has been appointed as a member of the Coffee Board of India. He will serve the Board as a member till 2024-25.

With more than 18 years of experience in the international coffee industry, Srishant is a director on the boards of several domestic and international companies that are engaged in diverse businesses.

