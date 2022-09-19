CCL Products MD named Coffee Board member

Challa Srishant, Managing Director of CCL (Continental Coffee) Products has been appointed as a member of the Coffee Board of India. He will serve the Board as a member till 2024-25.
With more than 18 years of experience in the international coffee industry, Srishant is a director on the boards of several domestic and international companies that are engaged in diverse businesses.
Published on
September 19, 2022
